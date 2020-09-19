Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 171,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,800,000 after buying an additional 11,086,514 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Corteva by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,343,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,068,000 after purchasing an additional 402,160 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Corteva by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,851,000 after purchasing an additional 258,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in Corteva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,926 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised Corteva from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.53.

CTVA stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,010 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.