Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 10,600 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 24.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 1,930.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Guardant Health by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Guardant Health by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -80.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.14.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $43,723.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,059.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 218,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $22,707,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,317,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,750,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,285 shares of company stock valued at $43,383,233. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

