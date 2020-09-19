H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) PT Set at SEK 190 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 190 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 140 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 130 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a SEK 133 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 120 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of SEK 147.83.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a fifty-two week low of SEK 129.22 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 245.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 144.90 and a 200-day moving average price of SEK 159.12.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

