GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.08. GSE Systems shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 150,582 shares trading hands.

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 600,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 110,000 shares of company stock worth $109,400.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GVP. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 59.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 121,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 45,349 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 12.1% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 292,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the period.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

