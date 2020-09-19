GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0271 per share by the bank on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has decreased its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Analysts anticipate that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVAL. ValuEngine raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

