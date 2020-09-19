GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on GreenTree Hospitality Group from $16.80 to $17.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

GHG opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $15.17.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHG. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 66,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,607,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 673.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 153,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 131,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,323 shares during the period. 9.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

