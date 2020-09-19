Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,427 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Robert Half International worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,829 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,797,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $53.67 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

