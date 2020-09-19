Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,662 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Pool worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra boosted their target price on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.50.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $1,548,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,734,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.39, for a total value of $347,526.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,462.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,396,927 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $301.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $342.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

