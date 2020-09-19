Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 7,135 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 45.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 28.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 54.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,197,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,509,000 after buying an additional 423,942 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 90.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $87.31.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

