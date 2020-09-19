Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,747 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRT stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

