Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,235 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Solar by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,952,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $178,586,000 after purchasing an additional 350,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Solar by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $118,471,000 after purchasing an additional 385,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,539 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,652 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 114,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 5.4% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 440,118 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Solar from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on First Solar from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $39,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,784.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,018 shares of company stock worth $5,940,029. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $81.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

