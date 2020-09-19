Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Cable One worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cable One news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 334 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,853.20, for a total value of $618,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total transaction of $589,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,986 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CABO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,849.14.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,732.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Cable One Inc has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,044.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,844.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,745.54.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 44.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

