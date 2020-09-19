Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,973 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Ciena worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ciena by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 53,896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ciena by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 52,347 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Ciena by 1,984.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 34,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33,022 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $1,094,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $54,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,546,217. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

