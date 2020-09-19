Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $8.88 Million Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Varian Medical Systems worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total transaction of $6,716,515.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,969,538.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total value of $1,272,788.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,501.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,310 shares of company stock worth $8,588,893. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR opened at $172.86 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.76 and its 200 day moving average is $130.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

