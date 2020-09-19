Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 704,973 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth $7,940,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 84.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 495,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 227,500 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 260.6% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 38,229 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 187.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,288,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,883,000 after buying an additional 4,100,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 30.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 96,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.09.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.