Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.72 Million Holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 1,096.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,723 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Slack were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at about $4,351,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $4,658,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Slack by 163.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 36,199 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,581,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Slack alerts:

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 50,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,076.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,633,969 shares of company stock worth $53,454,912. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.98 and a beta of -0.21. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Slack will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Slack from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Slack from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.