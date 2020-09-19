Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126,743 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.37.

Shares of DAL opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.45 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.