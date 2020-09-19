Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 47,838 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 64,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 50,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 149,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

