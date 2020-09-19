Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 240,207 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 97.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,207 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Methanex were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 287,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Methanex by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 377,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 42,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Methanex by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 378,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Methanex by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 228,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 27,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $25.15 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

MEOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Methanex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.