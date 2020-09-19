Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) shares fell 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. 324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

