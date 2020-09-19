Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AJX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE:AJX opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $223.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 29.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 87.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 1,266.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 87.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

