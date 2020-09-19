Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Short Interest Update

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Reserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

Gold Reserve stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.00 and a beta of 0.27. Gold Reserve has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.02.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.