Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.18. 79,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 88,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Super Income Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Super Income Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.