Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Shares Down 1.5%

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) shares traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.03. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) by 216.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,781 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 46.69% of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

