Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.73. Approximately 14,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 24,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.