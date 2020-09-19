Global Payments Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,496 call options on the company. This is an increase of 130% compared to the typical volume of 1,520 call options.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $179.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.48. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,333 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Argus started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.67.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

