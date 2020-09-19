Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.08

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.08 and traded as high as $24.24. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 542,364 shares changing hands.

GEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.07.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$794.47 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.236838 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.95%.

About Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

