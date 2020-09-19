Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.97. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.85 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ROCK. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibraltar Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

ROCK stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $69.64. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

