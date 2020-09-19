Gerdau Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 8,454 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 900% compared to the average volume of 845 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GGB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Gerdau alerts:

GGB stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gerdau by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gerdau by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 41.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.