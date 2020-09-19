Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.59

Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.59 and traded as high as $11.89. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 12,774 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $171.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60.

Get Gencor Industries Inc. (DE) alerts:

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENC)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Inc. (DE) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries Inc. (DE) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.