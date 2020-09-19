Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Gartner worth $79,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 5.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,319,000 after purchasing an additional 308,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 25.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,755 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Gartner by 23.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,161,000 after acquiring an additional 473,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,523,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $131.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gartner Inc has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $165.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.41.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.39 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $1,304,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,627,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $107,728.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

