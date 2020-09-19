FY2023 Earnings Forecast for IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IHI CORP/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IHI CORP/ADR’s FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). IHI CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IHI CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IHICY opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. IHI CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers boilers, environment responsive systems, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

