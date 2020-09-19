FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Lifted by KeyCorp

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -101.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

