FY2021 EPS Estimates for Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Boosted by Analyst

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Anglo American in a report released on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.22.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NGLOY. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Anglo American stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

