FY2020 EPS Estimates for PPD Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPD in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPD’s FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

PPD stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. PPD has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 684.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,214,000 after purchasing an additional 527,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 231.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 794,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 554,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

