FY2020 EPS Estimates for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,570,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,342,000 after acquiring an additional 889,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,071 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,995,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,439,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

