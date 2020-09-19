FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:FVCB opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

