Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.92. Approximately 8,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 7,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000.

