First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Stock Price Down 0.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter.

