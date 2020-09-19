First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Down 11.1% in August

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of FTXN stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,884.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 140,261 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter worth $1,272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter.

