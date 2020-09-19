First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,972 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of First Republic Bank worth $81,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.76.

FRC opened at $108.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

