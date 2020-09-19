First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Canaccord Genuity

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$11.00 to C$14.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CSFB increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.62.

FM stock opened at C$14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$14.85.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is -1.24%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

