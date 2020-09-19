First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$16.00 price objective on the stock.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$11.00 to C$14.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.62.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$14.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.76. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.82.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.24%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.