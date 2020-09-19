First Quantum Minerals’ (FM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$16.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$11.00 to C$14.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.62.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$14.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion and a PE ratio of -24.76. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. Analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -1.24%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

