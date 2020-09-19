First National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in August

First National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FNLIF opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

