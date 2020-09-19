First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) were up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Separately, CIBC upgraded First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF)

First Capital is one of Canada's leading developers, owners and operators of mixed-use urban real estate in Canada's most densely populated neighbourhoods. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving neighbourhoods that create value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

