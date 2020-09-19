Financial Survey: Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) versus Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $8.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kimco Realty pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essex Property Trust pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

87.9% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and Essex Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 93.11% 20.23% 9.18% Essex Property Trust 41.70% 9.81% 4.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimco Realty and Essex Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.16 billion 4.55 $410.61 million $1.47 8.30 Essex Property Trust $1.46 billion 9.44 $439.29 million $13.38 15.80

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Kimco Realty. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kimco Realty and Essex Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 1 8 6 0 2.33 Essex Property Trust 2 8 6 0 2.25

Kimco Realty currently has a consensus target price of $14.96, indicating a potential upside of 22.66%. Essex Property Trust has a consensus target price of $282.31, indicating a potential upside of 33.52%. Given Essex Property Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Essex Property Trust is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Volatility and Risk

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Kimco Realty on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

