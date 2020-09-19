Financial Comparison: LendingClub (NYSE:LC) & HL Acquisitions (NYSE:LPRO)

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) and HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LendingClub and HL Acquisitions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingClub 0 6 2 0 2.25 HL Acquisitions 0 0 4 0 3.00

LendingClub currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.42%. HL Acquisitions has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.46%. Given LendingClub’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LendingClub is more favorable than HL Acquisitions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LendingClub and HL Acquisitions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingClub $758.61 million 0.47 -$30.75 million $0.02 247.50 HL Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A

HL Acquisitions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LendingClub.

Risk and Volatility

LendingClub has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HL Acquisitions has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LendingClub and HL Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingClub -22.73% -9.42% -2.79% HL Acquisitions N/A -311.73% -6.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of LendingClub shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of LendingClub shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LendingClub beats HL Acquisitions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. It also enables investors to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About HL Acquisitions

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans. The company also provides loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

