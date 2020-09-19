Financial Analysis: Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) versus Xunlei (OTCMKTS:XNET)

Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hopto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Xunlei shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Hopto shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Xunlei shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hopto and Xunlei, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hopto 0 0 0 0 N/A Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hopto and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hopto 19.54% -523.13% 33.91% Xunlei -32.35% -20.37% -14.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hopto and Xunlei’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hopto $3.53 million 1.60 $550,000.00 N/A N/A Xunlei $180.66 million 1.31 -$53.17 million N/A N/A

Hopto has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xunlei.

Risk & Volatility

Hopto has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hopto beats Xunlei on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hopto

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. The company offers its solutions under the GO-Global brand name. GO-Global is an application access solution that provides cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products include GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and dial-up connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms. The company serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, independent software vendors, and value-added resellers. hopTo Inc. has strategic relationships with KitASP, Elosoft Informatica Ltda, Alcatel-Lucent, GE Intelligent Platforms, GAD eG, and Information Delivery Systems, LLC. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games online game Website and purchase licenses; live video and online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2017, its platform had approximately 145 million monthly unique visitors. Xunlei Limited has strategic partnerships with People Capital to promote blockchain innovation; and China Mobile IoT Company Limited to develop IoT industry solutions. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

