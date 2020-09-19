Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter worth about $1,056,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $146.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,833.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.40.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,792. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

